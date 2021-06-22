Current valuations leave limited room on the upside unless price to earnings expands: Deepak Jasani of HDFC Securities

IPO market is emerging out of a two-month long hibernation. The companies that had put IPOs on hold have now started to tap the market as the Covid cases are coming under control, economic activities may soon go back to normal and sentiments may improve, said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, in an interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

In 2021, so far the Nifty is up 13.5 percent. He feels on an intra year basis, 20 percent gain does not seem improbable at this point. "Current valuations leave limited room on the upside unless the price to earnings (P/E) keeps expanding and/or earnings growth seems returning soon in a sustainable basis," he said.

Edited Excerpts:-

Q: Market trading at historic highs. Will the momentum help equity market post more than 20 percent gains in 2021?

In 2021, so far the Nifty is up 13.5 percent. On an intra-year basis, 20 percent gain does not seem improbable at this point, but whether we will end the calendar year with a 20 percent gain is difficult to predict now. Money globally is yet available cheap, although there are fears of end of monetary stimulus by global central banks soon. Alternative avenues of investments for local investors are limited and the retail/HNI investor has come out as significant influencers of market trend lately.

Once the Covid pandemic is under control, focus will shift to economic and corporate growth. Alongside, the probable issues of fiscal situation and asset quality of lenders may require to be addressed. Current valuations look stretched from historical perspective but if the P/E (price-to-earnings) keeps expanding and/or earnings growth seems returning soon in a sustainable basis, the current uprun could continue, albeit with some corrections thrown in between.

Q: Reliance Industries, BFSI, IT and infra segments started contributing in the recent run up. What are the drivers for the rally going ahead?

Most of the cyclical sectors and some defensive sectors have performed in this run-up. Going ahead, we think PSUs as a theme can do well if some quick concrete action is seen by way of one large ticket privatization. The government may come under pressure to do that as the year passes by due to fiscal compulsions in a year when the revenues are impacted due to the Covid pandemic and social spending has been raised.

Apart from this, we think Realty can also do well as genuine (and not investor) demand has been noticed across the country in residential (which could later could spread to commercial) spaces. Part of the reason for this could be the stamp duty concessions, need for bigger houses in the WFH scenario, defaults in informal lending market and lack of good returns in other alternatives (except equities).

FMCG and consumer durables sector could do well as staples margins could expand in an inflationary scenario due to faster pass through of costs and some pent-up/revenge buying could happen in durables post the easing of restrictions. Cyclicals and industrials can later catch up as they have a lot of catching up to do over a multi-year basis, though they have run up over the past few quarters. Manufacturing and capital spending is back in favour, after many years of consumption-led economic expansion.

Q: With the launch of 4 IPOs after a lull of two months, do you think the primary market activity will remain strong in coming months and the number of IPOs in 2021 will be much more than 2020?

IPO market is emerging out of a two-month long hibernation. The last mainboard IPO was Macrotech in early April. The companies that had put IPOs on hold have now started to tap the market as the Covid cases are coming under control, economic activities may soon go back to normal and sentiments may improve. The uncertain backdrop had kept issuers and investors cautious. Now that worry is slowly getting lifted. We have a long tail of more IPOs including Zomato, India Pesticides and Clean Sciences not mentioning the mega PayTM & LIC issues.

The large liquidity sloshing around and the listing gains of past IPOs are the key reasons for the IPO market to do well in FY21. Investors should, however, be careful in getting carried away; although a reversal of IPO frenzy this time is taking longer than in the past. If investors keep making money in successive IPOs that are reasonably priced and the markets do not enter a corrective phase, IPOs in 2021 can exceed the number of 2020. One large successful IPO from a startup – whether platform or fintech - would help surpass the number of 2020 in terms of amount raised. In 2020, there were 15 main-board IPOs which collectively raised Rs 26,611 crore.

Q: With the rising expectations that broader space to outperform frontliners, what are the sectors among midcap and smallcaps to add in portfolio?

Midcaps / smallcaps across the sectors – ideally bottom up selection – can do well. A lot of triggers can help Midcaps do well. Primary among them is being present in a sector which has a lot of tailwinds - example - chemicals, textiles, downstream petrochem, auto ancilliaries, pharma, cement etc. The other trigger for this group could be realization by the promoters of the need to do value unlocking and taking actions like hive off, demerger, sale of divisions, excess land etc.

Announcing expansion (greenfield or brownfield) or acquisition of companies or businesses to fast track the growth is another way to add value. Announcing extraordinary dividends or buyback and making the balance sheet light is another way to unlock value and aim towards rerating of stocks. In Midcaps apart from being in the right sectors (mentioned above), strategies to unlock value for minority shareholders listed above work well and hence one needs to be on lookout for companies undergoing such an exercise to expand the P/Es attributed to them.

Q: With the opening of economy followed by stability in economic activity, do you think the most affected sectors by second Covid wave will see stellar performance (in return terms) than other sectors?

A lot would depend on how much these sectors have already risen from the lows anticipating reopening or whether these sectors had seen any meaningful fall due to getting the most impacted by the lockdown. For eg some hotel or airline stocks are already at close to their pre Covid levels.

Retail is one sector that has not recovered to that extent but there are other reasons for that (competition from ecommerce platforms). Select Auto stocks could also rise post the reopening as demand for vehicles could rise post that and showrooms would remain open. Same is the case for Multiplex stocks which can do well after full reopening of economy.

Q: Retail participation has also been increasing which is one of reasons for market rally. Do you think the participation to continue in coming quarters? What is the retail investors' data indicate and where retail investors are parking their money?

Increased influx of retail investors post Covid-19 is one of the reasons for the rally in the markets. This participation could continue going forward, however its magnitude could vary depending on the momentum in the markets. Non-institutional proportion of trading volumes has been on the rise. Retailers mostly go for momentum in their activities with some of them going for medium/long term investment. Some retailers also go for penny stocks betting on a quick turnaround in their fortunes and aiming to make a large return on investment in a short period. When the markets are trending upwards, most momentum players make money.

Retail investors who have not seen cycles in the markets may get shocked whenever markets turn down. Periodic profit taking may help, though one may not totally exit. Retail investors should check whether their current equity allocation is higher than what was planned by them and if yes, bring that down to the planned ratio. Also they should not go down the quality ladder as the market keeps rising and avoid penny and so-called turnaround stocks, but focus on the large and larger midcaps only. They should follow money management rules.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.