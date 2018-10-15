Current sell-off unlikely to end; choose pharmaceuticals over other defensives

Shrikant Chouhan

Since January, the market has been witnessing a corrective trend. It was trading at 11,170 before the announcement of Budget 2018. Though the market hit a new lifetime high of 11,760 after hitting 9,950, technically it was a corrective upward.

In fact, current steep and severe sell-off has validated that the setup from 11,170 to 11,760 was clearly a corrective upward. During this period, most of the sectors witnessed sharp and sizable correction.

It makes one thing clear, until the market is not crossing 11,760, markets broadly would remain in a downtrend and most likely to consolidate.

As indices have already witnessed sharp correction, we are of the view that selling momentum should calm down (in the region of 9,800/10,000) and slowly consolidation should emerge (9,800-11,200). Currently, we are trading at 10,500, after hitting the low of 10,140.

We don’t view the current sell-off to end, by reversing on single low. It would need, double bottom between 10,200 and 10,100 or lower bottom between 10,000 and 9,800.

In such markets, expert traders follow range trading strategy and expert investors select bottom-up approach (stock specific) or invest in defensive sectors (Pharmaceuticals, FMCG and Technology) of the market.

It also reminds me of a favourite quote from Goldman on defensive sectors: When bull markets and economies start putting on some age, the bigger name defensive growth stocks get more attention.

Based on current statistics of the market and if we try to foresee events in coming months, then it would be very difficult for the market to regain 11,760, unless and until some grossly positive news flow comes out for the economy and events in the next six months are going to keep markets highly uncertain.

On the back of it, our experience tells us that stock investors should select the Pharmaceuticals sector to invest with a medium-term view.

Technology and FMCG have already delivered amazing returns in the last 9 months. Both these indices have made new highs in the recent run and since been correcting, whereas Nifty Pharmaceuticals is still below their previous highs and even highest-high of January 2018.

In the pharmaceuticals space, our view should be top-down, which means buying the basket of pharma stocks would be more prudent or investing in mutual funds specific to the Pharma sector.

