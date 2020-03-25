Currency market shut today on account of Gudi Padwa

The Indian currency market will remain shut on March 25 on account of Gudi Padwa, the beginning of the Maharashtrian New Year.

Snapping its four-session losing run, the rupee on March 24 gained 34 paise to settle at 75.88 against the US dollar after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government was working on an economic package to lessen the pain of the coronavirus crisis.

Oil prices extended gains for the third session on March 25, rising alongside broader financial markets on hopes that Washington will soon approve a massive aid package to stem the economic impact of the pandemic.

The dollar halted its decline and gains in riskier currencies petered out, as fresh coronavirus cases kept markets on the edge and the greenback funding market tight.