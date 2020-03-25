App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Currency market shut today on account of Gudi Padwa

Oil prices rise on the hope of the US approving a large aid package to steady the economy battered by the coronavirus outbreak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian currency market will remain shut on March 25 on account of Gudi Padwa, the beginning of the Maharashtrian New Year.

Snapping its four-session losing run, the rupee on March 24 gained 34 paise to settle at 75.88 against the US dollar after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government was working on an economic package to lessen the pain of the coronavirus crisis.

Oil prices extended gains for the third session on March 25, rising alongside broader financial markets on hopes that Washington will soon approve a massive aid package to stem the economic impact of the pandemic.

Close
The dollar halted its decline and gains in riskier currencies petered out, as fresh coronavirus cases kept markets on the edge and the greenback funding market tight.

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 09:45 am

tags #Rupee

