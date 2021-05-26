MARKET NEWS

Currency market shut today on account of Buddha Purnima

On May 25, domestic unit ended higher by 19 paise at 72.77 per dollar against Monday's close of 72.96.

Moneycontrol News
May 26, 2021 / 10:28 AM IST

Indian currency market will remain shut on May 26 on account of Buddha Purnima. On May 25, the rupee ended higher by 19 paise at 72.77 per dollar.

"Rupee traded in the range of 72.70-72.80 against the greenback with neutral cues from capital markets as well as dollar price moves. Going ahead, the rupee can be seen trading between 72.60-73.25 range, which hovers around 89.70 mark on the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY)," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

Meanwhile, the Indian equity market will remain open today. At the time of writing this copy, Sensex was up 127.38 points or 0.25% at 50764.91, and the Nifty was up 36.05 points or 0.24% at 15244.5.

Gold prices held firm near a 4-1/2-month high on Wednesday as a drop in US Treasury yields and a weaker dollar supported the safe-haven metal.

TAGS: #2000 Rupee note #Rupee
first published: May 26, 2021 10:00 am

