Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cupid shares climb 5% after registration of trademark in US

Angel trade mark has been registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, company said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cupid shares rallied 5 percent intraday on July 10 after the company registered its trademark in the US.

"Angel trademark has been registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office," company said in its filing.

"It would help us to promote and market our Cupid female condoms in the USA," Om Garg, CMD said.

The stock was quoting at Rs 116.30, up Rs 4.25, or 3.79 percent on the BSE at 1450 hours IST.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 03:03 pm

