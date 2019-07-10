Cupid shares climb 5% after registration of trademark in US

Cupid shares rallied 5 percent intraday on July 10 after the company registered its trademark in the US.

"Angel trademark has been registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office," company said in its filing.

"It would help us to promote and market our Cupid female condoms in the USA," Om Garg, CMD said.

The stock was quoting at Rs 116.30, up Rs 4.25, or 3.79 percent on the BSE at 1450 hours IST.