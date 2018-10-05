Cupid rises 5% as board to consider allotment of bonus shares

Shares of Cupid rose 5.4 percent intraday Friday as company is going to consider the allotment of bonus shares.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on October 13, 2018 to consider the allotment of bonus shares in ratio of 1 bonus equity share for every 5 existing equity share of Rs 10 each pursuant to shareholders approval received at 25th annual general meeting held on September 28, 2018 and to discuss other business matters with the permission of chairperson.

The company has fixed October 12, 2018 as the record date for the purpose of determining members eligible for bonus equity shares of the company.

The bonus issue of equity shares will be issued out of the securities premium account and free reserves created out of profits, available as at March 31, 2018.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 423.45 and 52-week low Rs 162.20 on 11 January, 2018 and 01 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 54.89 percent below its 52-week high and 17.76 percent above its 52-week low.

At 09:56 hrs Cupid was quoting at Rs 191, up Rs 8.35, or 4.57 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil