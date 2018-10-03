App
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cupid rises 14% after co fixes record date for issue of bonus shares

The company has fixed October 12, 2018 as the record date for the purpose of determining members eligible for bonus equity shares of the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Cupid rose 14 percent intraday Wednesday as company fixed record date for issue of bonus shares.

The company has fixed October 12, 2018 as the record date for the purpose of determining members eligible for bonus equity shares of the company.

The board had approved issue of bonus equity share of the company in the ratio of 1 bonus equity share of Rs 10 each for every 5 existing equity share of Rs 10 each.

The bonus issue of equity shares will be issued out of the securities premium account and free reserves created out of profits, available as at March 31, 2018.

At 11:46 hrs Cupid was quoting at Rs 192.35, up Rs 18.50, or 10.64 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 11:57 am

