Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cup and Handle pattern in Castrol India suggest buying opportunity

Recent close prices (Rs 140) are trading above neckline (Rs 140) of Cup & Handle pattern indicating trend reversal to uptrend.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shabbir Kayyumi

The Cup & Handle pattern is believed to be one of the most reliable & popular patterns among traders community. In technical analysis, a Cup and Handle pattern describes a specific chart formation that projects a bearish-to-bullish trend reversal. A Cup & Handle reversal pattern forms after a downtrend, and its completion marks a trend reversal to the uptrend.

In the standard Cup and Handle pattern, we connect the high after Cup with the high created after the handle. A trend line is drawn by connecting these highest points of the two peaks, which is called a Neckline. This trend line is the most important component of C & H pattern.

Close

Why should you Buy Castrol India?

Shabbir Kayyumi
Shabbir Kayyumi
Head of Technical & Derivative Research|Narnolia Financial Advisors
Castrol India is trading above strong resistance line standing around Rs 140 levels indicating strong bullish bias to continue further. A Recent formation of Cup and Handle pattern has given a breakout by trading above Rs 140 which suggests buying in the stock for higher targets of Rs 160. Volume can also add further insight while trading these patterns. Decent volume participation while giving breakout is also giving support to C & H pattern.

Image1422020Figure.1. Cup & Handle pattern and Buy signal on Castrol India


Buy Signal

  • Recent close prices (Rs 140) are trading above the neckline (Rs 140) of Cup and Handle pattern indicating a trend reversal.

  • Short- term moving average 20 DMA (Rs 133) defines short-term trend is providing support to buyers as prices are sustained and trading above it.

  • Mid- term moving average 50 DMA (Rs 132) defines mid-term trend is very well augur with bulls as prices are sustained and trading above it.

  • Decent volume participation while pattern breakout is also giving additional confirmation.

Profit Booking

Target as per Cup & Handle pattern is calculated by adding the height of Cup to the neckline which comes to Rs 162, however one can book profits near previous swing high which is around Rs 160.

Stop Loss:-

Entire bullish view negates on breaching of Handle on a closing basis and one should exit from long position. In the case of Castrol India, it is placed around Rs 128 levels.

Conclusion

We recommend buying Castrol India around Rs 142 & lower towards Rs 138 levels with a stop loss of Rs 128 for higher targets of Rs 160 as indicated in above chart.

(The author is Head - Technical & Derivative Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclosure: Narnolia Financial Advisors/Analyst (s) does/do not have any holding in the stocks discussed but these stocks may have been recommended to clients in the past. Clients of Narnolia Financial Advisors Ltd. may be holding aforesaid stocks.

The stocks recommended are based on our analysis which is based on information obtained from public sources and sources believed to be reliable, but no independent verification has been made nor is its accuracy or completeness guaranteed. The views expressed in this research report accurately reflect the personal views of the analyst(s) about the subject securities or issues, and no part of the compensation of the research analyst(s) was, is, or will be directly or indirectly related to the specific recommendations and views expressed by research analyst(s) in this report.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 4, 2020 12:51 pm

tags #Castrol India

