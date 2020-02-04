Cup and Handle pattern in Castrol India suggest buying opportunity

Shabbir Kayyumi

The Cup & Handle pattern is believed to be one of the most reliable & popular patterns among traders community. In technical analysis, a Cup and Handle pattern describes a specific chart formation that projects a bearish-to-bullish trend reversal. A Cup & Handle reversal pattern forms after a downtrend, and its completion marks a trend reversal to the uptrend.

In the standard Cup and Handle pattern, we connect the high after Cup with the high created after the handle. A trend line is drawn by connecting these highest points of the two peaks, which is called a Neckline. This trend line is the most important component of C & H pattern.

Why should you Buy Castrol India?

Castrol India is trading above strong resistance line standing around Rs 140 levels indicating strong bullish bias to continue further. A Recent formation of Cup and Handle pattern has given a breakout by trading above Rs 140 which suggests buying in the stock for higher targets of Rs 160. Volume can also add further insight while trading these patterns. Decent volume participation while giving breakout is also giving support to C & H pattern.

Figure.1. Cup & Handle pattern and Buy signal on Castrol India



Recent close prices (Rs 140) are trading above the neckline (Rs 140) of Cup and Handle pattern indicating a trend reversal.



Short- term moving average 20 DMA (Rs 133) defines short-term trend is providing support to buyers as prices are sustained and trading above it.



Mid- term moving average 50 DMA (Rs 132) defines mid-term trend is very well augur with bulls as prices are sustained and trading above it.



Decent volume participation while pattern breakout is also giving additional confirmation.



Profit Booking

Target as per Cup & Handle pattern is calculated by adding the height of Cup to the neckline which comes to Rs 162, however one can book profits near previous swing high which is around Rs 160.

Stop Loss:-

Entire bullish view negates on breaching of Handle on a closing basis and one should exit from long position. In the case of Castrol India, it is placed around Rs 128 levels.

Conclusion

We recommend buying Castrol India around Rs 142 & lower towards Rs 138 levels with a stop loss of Rs 128 for higher targets of Rs 160 as indicated in above chart.

(The author is Head - Technical & Derivative Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclosure: Narnolia Financial Advisors/Analyst (s) does/do not have any holding in the stocks discussed but these stocks may have been recommended to clients in the past. Clients of Narnolia Financial Advisors Ltd. may be holding aforesaid stocks.