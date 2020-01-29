Cummins share price gains 10% post Q3 numbers

Cummins India share price added 10 percent in early trade on January 29 after the company reported its third quarter results on January 28.

The company's Q3FY20 net profit was up 1.2 percent at Rs 199.9 crore versus Rs 197.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue of the company was down 3.8 percent at Rs 1,456 crore versus Rs 1,514.3 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was down 5.3 percent at Rs 216.1 crore versus Rs 228.1 crore, while margin was down at 14.8 percent versus 15.1 percent, YoY.

Broking house Motilal Oswal has maintained a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 640.