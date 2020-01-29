App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cummins share price gains 10% post Q3 numbers

Revenue of the company was down 3.8 percent at Rs 1,456 crore versus Rs 1,514.3 crore, YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cummins India share price added 10 percent in early trade on January 29 after the company reported its third quarter results on January 28.

The company's Q3FY20 net profit was up 1.2 percent at Rs 199.9 crore versus Rs 197.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue of the company was down 3.8 percent at Rs 1,456 crore versus Rs 1,514.3 crore, YoY.

Close

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was down 5.3 percent at Rs 216.1 crore versus Rs 228.1 crore, while margin was down at 14.8 percent versus 15.1 percent, YoY.

related news

Broking house Motilal Oswal has maintained a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 640.

At 09:27 hrs, Cummins India was quoting at Rs 646.10, up Rs 57.40, or 9.75 percent on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 09:36 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Cummins India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.