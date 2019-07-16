App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cummins India shares fall 5% after Managing Director resigns

The company said reason for his resignation is to pursue business interests outside of Cummins

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cummins India shares fell 5 percent intraday on July 16 after Sandeep Sinha resigned as Managing Director of the company.

Sinha also resigned as Vice President of Cummins India ABO, the company in its BSE filing said, adding the reason for his resignation is to pursue business interests outside of Cummins.

Sinha joined Cummins in 2004 as a Corporate Indirect Purchasing Manager. Over his career at Cummins, he held several leadership roles in Corporate Strategy in the USA, New & Recon Parts and Industrial Engine Business in India. Before taking his most recent leadership role, Sinha served as the Chief Operating Officer of Cummins India.

Close

Cummins India designs, manufactures, distributes, and services engines and related technologies in India.

The stock was quoting at Rs 743.00, down Rs 9.10, or 1.21 percent on the BSE at 1010 hours IST.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 10:45 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Cummins India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.