Cummins India shares fall 5% after Managing Director resigns

Cummins India shares fell 5 percent intraday on July 16 after Sandeep Sinha resigned as Managing Director of the company.

Sinha also resigned as Vice President of Cummins India ABO, the company in its BSE filing said, adding the reason for his resignation is to pursue business interests outside of Cummins.

Sinha joined Cummins in 2004 as a Corporate Indirect Purchasing Manager. Over his career at Cummins, he held several leadership roles in Corporate Strategy in the USA, New & Recon Parts and Industrial Engine Business in India. Before taking his most recent leadership role, Sinha served as the Chief Operating Officer of Cummins India.

Cummins India designs, manufactures, distributes, and services engines and related technologies in India.

The stock was quoting at Rs 743.00, down Rs 9.10, or 1.21 percent on the BSE at 1010 hours IST.