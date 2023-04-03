CSB Bank rallies 3.5% as deposits grow 20 percent

CSB Bank shares rose 3.5% to Rs 255.90 after the company said its total deposits for the March quarter rose 21 percent year-on-year to Rs 24,505.8. Current Account Saving Account deposits increased 16 percent and term deposits rose 24 percent. This is import because CASA is a cheap source of funds, and helps banks earn a better net interest margin. Gross loans increased 30 percent to Rs 20,841.66 crore. The CASA and term deposits increased 16.06 and 24.09 percent respectively.

Disbursement in the Gold loans portfolio continued to remain strong, which along with healthy growth in other segment drove the overall loan growth of the bank. Growth in deposits too was strong with CASA deposits witnessing a healthy traction driving up the CASA ratio.

CSB Bank is a south based private sector bank with Kerala contributing 30 percent of total advances. Gold, SME are key lending segments comprising 45 percent, 12 percent, respectively of the book.

The CSB Bank has a market capitalization of Rs 4404 crores. The stock has gained 13 percent over the last one month, and 20 percent over the last year. Long term investors have not benefitted much as the stock is down 8 percent over the last five years. Recently the brokerage firm ICICI Direct retained its buy rating on the stock and raised price target to Rs 300 from Rs 275. The target price is based on a multiple of 1.3 times adjusted book value for FY25.

ICICI Direct outlook and target price ICICI direct have retained buy rating on the stock. CSB bank is expected to deliver credit growth higher than industry with RoA of near 2%+. Rolling to FY25E, they value CSB Bank at around 1.3x FY25E ABV with a revised target price of Rs 300 vs. Rs 275 earlier. The investors hence are advised to consult a certified financial adviser before thinking of taking any investment related decisions.

Kandoi Fabrics directors buy four apartments in Mumbai for Rs 217 crore Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

