CSB Bank share price jumps 4% after RBI lifts restriction on opening new branches

10. CSB Bank: The latest IPO on the list, it had an issue size of Rs 409.68 crore. Listed on the BSE and NSE on December 4, 2019, it has in less a month's given 33 percent returns. (File Image)

Private sector lender CSB Bank jumped over 4 percent in the morning trade on January 15 after the Reserve Bank of India lifted restriction which it had imposed on Fairfax-backed CSB Bank on opening new branches in view of the delayed Initial Public Offering (IPO).

We wish to inform you that the regulatory restrictions imposed by Reserve Bank of India on the opening of new branches in view of the delayed initial public offering of shares of the bank have been lifted by RBl, with effect January 10, 2020.

Accordingly, the Bank can currently open branches under the general permission of Reserve Bank of India for all banks subject to the condition that the Bank should ensure that at least 25 percent of the total number of "Banking Outlets" opened during a financial year are opened in unbanked rural centres, which is applicable for all banks, as part of the general permissíon, the bank said in a filing to the exchanges.

CSB Bank made a strong debut at the bourses at Rs 300, a 54 per cent premium to its issue price. The stock has since erased all its listing gains, and tanked 38 per cent from its life-time high of Rs 314, touched on the second day of its listing.