    Crystal Gazing Summit: Where investors can overcome fear with the power of knowledge

    This virtual event, held on February 10 and 11, will have 36 speakers and 12 panel discussions, with participation from industry leaders and veteran wealth managers

    Kamal Manocha
    January 30, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST
    (Photo by Nicole Avagliano/Pexels)

    Any and every achievement in life is first born in the mind. Then, faith leads a person to the final goal. So, if one truly wants to create wealth from investing, most important is their belief that good investments are available and that the future is going to be bright. That faith needs to be strong, especially during times of darkness.

    The trouble is that most investors are unable to sail through dark periods with faith. One limitation of the human mind is that it wavers too much and often loses conviction. This happens also because the wealth management industry is not designed to be fair. The industry is comprised of competent salespeople who are skilled at profiting from this fickleness of the human mind. Rather than helping investors hold on to their conviction and hold on to temporary underperformers during tough times, the industry always pushes new products that were the top performers in the recent few years. Thus, most investors seldom experience real wealth creation.

    Also read: Nifty, Sensex underperform global equity indices in January

    Year 2022 was one such dark and turbulent year for the stock market. It left investors disappointed and confused. While the 2020 Covid crash of almost 40% was tough phase for investors, it lasted only for three months. After that, recovery began setting in and then markets were euphoric for almost 1.5 years! The current correction phase has been longer. It has been unfolding over 18 months, during which markets did make new highs but investment portfolios have made close to zero returns.