Crystal Gazing Summit: Where investors can overcome fear with the power of knowledge

Any and every achievement in life is first born in the mind. Then, faith leads a person to the final goal. So, if one truly wants to create wealth from investing, most important is their belief that good investments are available and that the future is going to be bright. That faith needs to be strong, especially during times of darkness.

The trouble is that most investors are unable to sail through dark periods with faith. One limitation of the human mind is that it wavers too much and often loses conviction. This happens also because the wealth management industry is not designed to be fair. The industry is comprised of competent salespeople who are skilled at profiting from this fickleness of the human mind. Rather than helping investors hold on to their conviction and hold on to temporary underperformers during tough times, the industry always pushes new products that were the top performers in the recent few years. Thus, most investors seldom experience real wealth creation.

Year 2022 was one such dark and turbulent year for the stock market. It left investors disappointed and confused. While the 2020 Covid crash of almost 40% was tough phase for investors, it lasted only for three months. After that, recovery began setting in and then markets were euphoric for almost 1.5 years! The current correction phase has been longer. It has been unfolding over 18 months, during which markets did make new highs but investment portfolios have made close to zero returns.

Investors are left vulnerable to wavering and making poor investment decisions, led by smart sales-focused wealth managers whose focus is to sell products that look more appealing to the fearful and perplexed investor. This when investors need to be extremely careful. This is exactly when knowledge acts as light cutting the darkness.

Crystal Gazing Investment Summit is one such knowledge-focused event which was conceptualised by PMS AIF WORLD in the beginning of this decade on the belief that it’s going to a golden decade for Indian economy.

The first summit was held in February 2020 at Sahara Star (Mumbai) and was titled “Crystal Gazing Next Decade of Wealth Creation.” Since the world was hit by a pandemic soon after, subsequent years’ summit was thoughtfully titled as “Wealth Creation in the Post-Covid World” held virtually in Feb 2021. In year 2022, this summit was titled, “Richer, Happier, Wiser Investors.” All these summits have been highly informative and we were successful in articulating opportunities and challenges to our clients, so that their journey of wealth creation is not derailed by the wavering of faith.

The topic of Crystal Gazing Summit 4.0, this year is: India – Resurgence of the Golden Bird. And, this is being held virtually on February 10 and 11, 2023. While ancient India was called the Golden Bird, the country is once against set to see its resurgence as the Golden Bird over the next one to two decades. Thus, the broad idea is to discuss, validate, and delineate this belief.

The summit has become imperative because, with the last 18 months of equity-market consolidation world-wide and fear of global recession, investors have questions in their mind.

Does the current decade really present a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for wealth creation in India, or is the dream of a golden decade going to remain an unfulfilled wish?

While the last decade was characterised by low domestic growth and high global liquidity, current decade seems to be about high domestic growth and low global liquidity. So, does this call for a change in investment approach?

Knowledge is the only way to make well informed investment decisions in such times.

And, in fact, what constitutes India’s economy, and what constitutes the Sensex and Nifty are very different things. Many a time, investors confuse the performance of frontline indices with the performance of the economy. It will be an endeavour at the Crystal Gazing summit to present a clearer and broader picture in terms of investment insights beyond the top 100 companies.

Crystal Gazing Event 4.0 has 36 speakers and 12 panel discussions. Some of most experienced money managers and investment industry leaders such as Jiten Doshi (Co-Founder & CIO, ENAM AMC), Raamdeo Agrawal (Chairman & Joint MD, Motilal Oswal Financial Services), Bharat Shah (Executive Director, ASK Group), Nilesh Shah (MD, Kotak Mahindra AMC), Sunil Singhania (Founder, Abakkus Asset Manager) and Samir Arora (Founder, Helios Capital) will be participating as panellists. This event will be hosted by PMS AIF WORLD in association with Moneycontrol as our Exclusive Media Partner.