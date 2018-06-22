App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crystal ball gazing on markets: 10 stocks which are likely to remain in Sensex till 2028

While constructing a portfolio, investors should only focus on bluechips displaying growth visibility.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

The Sensex, which is representative of the health of the economy, goes through regular reconstitution or rejig to re-evaluate its constituents.

The reconstitution would involve additions and removal of stocks from the index as well as adjustment in the weightage of stocks over a period of time.

History suggests that out of 31 stocks in the index, 18 have been part of the index since FY08. These include: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), ITC, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, Bharti Airtel and NTPC.

Image422062018

related news

But the next big question is will they remain in the index or perform consistently over the next 10 years as well. Some experts beg to differ on that statement and advise investors to rejig their portfolio if they are holding stocks that might end up as laggards.

“Some of the sectors which used to be market leaders like real estate are no longer part of the Sensex. Another sector at risk is telecom where we have seen a significant reduction in market capitalisation. So, offering a view on stocks which can survive and be part of the Sensex 10 years is very difficult, given the higher level of disruption likely in the economy. However, if I were to still make a guess, TCS, Reliance Industries, ITC, HUL, L&T, HDFC, HDFC Bank, M&M, Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors could still be part of the Sensex 10 years later as well,” Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Securities, said.

While constructing a portfolio, investors should only focus on bluechips displaying growth visibility. However, returns might not be the same but these stocks could act as an anchor for your portfolio.

The portfolio should constitute a healthy mix of well-diversified stocks and debt in order to safeguard investor wealth in case of any adverse turn in the markets.

Ashish Sharma of Guiness Securities placing capital on a few selected names is not an ideal strategy. “Blue-chip stocks are always safe bets. But to make a portfolio grow on a consistent basis one should chip in a few names from the midcap space to accelerate the growth factor.”

Sharma’s favourite picks include: Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank, L&T, TCS, HUL and RIL. “If an investor wants to grow his wealth on a steady and consistent basis, they should go with these stocks. By 2028, we expect our picks to still remain in the broader index. There are many emerging companies with young and dynamic entrepreneurs who will lead some to lesser known companies on the same growth trajectory as the current ones.”

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 01:14 pm

tags #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.