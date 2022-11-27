 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 27: Top currencies under pressure; Bitcoin, Ether trade lower

Nov 27, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on November 27 as the global crypto market-cap declined 0.16 percent to $840.32 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 10.12 percent to $33.98 billion.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.74B, 8.07 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $31.69B, which is 93.28 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 37.83 percent, a decrease of 0.15 percent over the day.

As of 9:15 am on November 27, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 14,35,002 -0.02
Ether 1,05,000.0 -1.22
Tether 86.34 -0.01
Cardano 27.5100 0.04%
Binance Coin 26,755.00 0.02%
Dogecoin 7.5200 -1.18%

 

