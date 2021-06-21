MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrencies continue losing streak, Dogecoin declines 14.3%

Moneycontrol News
June 21, 2021 / 07:34 PM IST

Cryptocurrencies continue their losing streak as the global market cap of the digital asset stood at $1.34T, a 4.46 percent decrease over the previous day.

While Bitcoin registered an increase of 0.54 percent over the day on June 21, Dogecoin crashed to nearly 14.63 percent during trade as of 7:14 p.m., as per Coinmarketcap.

The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $110.17 billion, marking this as a 47.48 percent increase.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 45.4 percent from the year's high of $64,895.22 on April 14.

A slew of crypto-related accounts on China's Twitter-like Weibo platform was blocked over the weekend, as Beijing stepped up a crackdown on bitcoin trading and mining.

Last month, China's State Council, or cabinet, vowed to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading, escalating a campaign against cryptocurrencies days after three industry bodies banned crypto-related financial and payment services.

--With inputs from Reuters.
TAGS: #cryptocurrency #Dogecoin
first published: Jun 21, 2021 07:34 pm

