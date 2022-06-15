English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the manufacturing industry step into the digital age. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital addresses liquidation rumours

    Three Arrows Capital, a cryptocurrency hedge fund, declared on Wednesday that it was committed to working things out, presumably in response to social media speculation that it was having liquidity concerns.

    Reuters
    June 15, 2022 / 06:24 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital said on Wednesday it was committed to working things out, seemingly addressing social media chatter that it is facing liquidation issues.

    "We are in the process of communicating with relevant parties and fully committed to working this out," Su Zhu, the co-founder said in a tweet, without going into further detail.

    The Singapore-based hedge fund was set up in 2012, as per its website.

    The rumours of funding pressures come as bitcoin hit a fresh 18-month low, extending falls triggered after major crypto lender Celsius Network froze withdrawals and the prospect of sharp U.S. interest rate rises shook the volatile crypto asset class.

    The digital currency sector has been pummelled this week after U.S. crypto lender Celsius froze withdrawals and transfers between accounts, stoking fears of contagion in markets already shaken by the demise of the terraUSD and luna tokens last month.

    Close
    The world's largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 7.8% to $20,289, its lowest since December 2020. It has lost around 28% since Friday and more than half of its value this year. It has slumped about 70% from its record high of $69,000 in November.
    Reuters
    Tags: #bitcoin #bitcoin crash #Business #cryptocurrency #markets #Three Arrows Capital
    first published: Jun 15, 2022 06:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.