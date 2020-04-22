Crude's sell-off a sign that more pain is in store for global economy

Ravindra Rao

Global financial markets have witnessed sharp volatility in the last few months amid uncertainty about how long the virus outbreak will continue and what will be its economic impact.

The success of social distancing and lockdown in China caused other nations to follow suit even when they were well aware that it could bring their economy to a halt. Central banks and governments took aggressive stimulus measures to mitigate the negative impact of virus outbreak despite concerns that debt levels and inflation could rise, going ahead.

Despite various measures taken, the virus outbreak remains out of control as is evident from the rising cases worldwide while all major economies have come under pressure as is evident from disappointing economic data.

While the global economy was expected to be affected by virus-related restrictions, market players were rattled by the record drop in China's Q1 GDP. China's GDP contracted 6.8 percent in Q1, the first-ever contraction since Beijing started reporting quarterly GDP data in 1992.

Adding to it was the historic sell-off in crude oil price on April 20. NYMEX WTI crude May contract slumped below zero for the first time ever on April 20 as market players struggled with higher stocks in the US and global market. Virus-related restrictions have dampened demand while stable production has led to a build-up in stocks. Oversupplied market and lack of demand caused market players to dump all open positions resulting in a sharp sell-off in price.

While China's GDP is expected to recover from the Q1 slump and crude's sell-off can be considered as a one-off development, these events highlight how much the virus outbreak has destabilized global markets. It can also be seen as an early warning sign that the global economy is set for more pain.

Early economic indicators from the US and other economies are already showing a negative effect of the restrictions. The longer these measures continue, the greater will be the impact.

To some extent, countries are aware about the impending risk and are working towards reopening their economies. However, if removal of restrictions results in a spike in infections, countries will be forced to take stricter measures further increasing risks for the economy.

The author is VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

