Crude Shock: ONGC and Oil India tumble up to 7% extending losses

Shares of oil explorers and producers including Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India tanked on Wednesday after crude oil price sank overnight in the international market, extending their losing streak.

ONGC was down 5.5 per cent as of 10.50 am on BSE while Oil India fell 7 per cent. In the last five days, both stocks are down 21 and 31 per cent respectively.

Oil plummeted about 9 per cent on Tuesday in the biggest daily drop since March on growing fears of a global recession and lockdowns in China that could slash demand. Brent crude oil traded close to $102 per barrel.

Shanghai said it would begin new rounds of mass testing of its 25 million residents over a three day period, citing an effort to trace infections linked to an outbreak at a karaoke bar. This has stoked fears of lockdown and drop in demand.

Sunil Singhania of Abakkus said he expects 2-3 per cent drop in demand due to rising pump prices. Citi, meanwhile, in its latest report said a recession may lead crude oil to as low as $65 per barrel.

This accentuates the problem for oil firms especially after the government imposed $40 a barrel taxes on windfall gains which dented the earnings outlook of ONGC and Oil India in the medium term and led to downgrades by brokerages.

Others in the petroleum block, especially refiners including Reliance Industries, Chennai Petroleum and Mangalore Refinery, were down up to 10 per cent. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) were trading with gains of up to 3 per cent.

Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.