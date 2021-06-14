business Crude prices surge to 3 year high; Energy Agencies, Funds bet on higher demand & prices Crude oil prices have surged to its highest levels in 3 years. The OPEC, IEA and wall street banks are convinced of demand recovery to be better in second half of 2022. Investors are betting on $100 a barrel by end of 2022. Manisha Gupta brings an update and a conversation with Peter Mcguire of XM Australia who opines that $80 is a possibility but demand recovery would be uneven give the COVID-19 uncertainty