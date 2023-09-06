Crude price surge rattles rupee to a 10-month low of 83.15 against dollar

Global stocks and currencies faced pressure due to a sudden oil price surge caused by Saudi Arabia and Russia extending production cuts until December

The rupee hit over a 10-month low against the US dollar on September 6, tracking losses in global equities and currencies after crude oil shot past $90 a barrel.

At 1.27pm, the home currency was trading at 83.15 a dollar, down 0.13 percent from its previous close of 83.04. The rupee opened at 83.02 and touched a low of 83.18 - a level last seen on October 20, 2022.

Global stocks and currencies faced pressure due to a sudden surge in oil price after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended production cuts until December. This unexpected move tightened oil supplies for the next four months, going beyond market expectations of a cut only until October. Analysts warn that India, a major oil importer, could see its Current Account Deficit widen if oil prices continue to rise.

Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, emphasised the need to monitor the rupee closely in response to the RBI's actions. He pointed out that the RBI had issued verbal warnings to bankers in the past regarding arbitrage positions in the NDF market. In the current environment, it's more of a "wait and watch" situation before making decisions on positions.

Traders are awaiting India's consumer price inflation print for August due on September 12. Brokerage firm Barclays estimated the CPI inflation at 7.3 percent for August, as average retail prices of vegetables remained elevated till they reversed sharply towards month-end. Core inflation remains broadly contained, and will likely provide some comfort for the RBI to stay on hold on the rates.

Asian currencies were trading in the red on September 6. The Indonesian rupiah fell 0.23 percent, Malaysian ringgit 0.22 percent, Philippines peso and China Offshore lost 0.12 percent each, Taiwan dollar and South Korean won declined 0.1 percent each. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen rose 0.13 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 104.71, down 0.1 percent from its previous close of 104.81.

With inputs from Bloomberg