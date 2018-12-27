Crude oil unlikely to rise beyond $60-63 per barrel: Atul Suri

The big themes for 2019 would be consumption, financials and capital goods, according to Atul Suri, CEO-PMS, Marathon Trends.

With regards to consumption, he said, "Stocks that fall less in falling markets and are the first to breakout are the leaders of the next bull market."

On capital goods, he said, "It is an index that has underperformed for 10 years, almost consolidated and is now holding out. In this correction as well the large capex stocks have held out well."

According to him, although the Nifty is not much higher as it was at the start of the year, the Indian markets have done well compared to other emerging markets.

“The big trade is going to be reversal of this trade and EMs will outperform and India being a subset of that will benefit,” he said.

While there have been huge foreign institutional investors (FII) outflows in 2018, the domestic institution investors (DIIs) have helped the market hold, said Suri.

He is of the strong belief that Indian market can surprise on the upside. "So, 11,000 on the Nifty could be an immediate area," he said.

On crude oil front, he said it is unlikely to rise beyond $60-63 per barrel, although there could be some pullbacks.