Crude oil to be positive in the near term: Anand Rathi

Ravindra Rao

In recent sessions, crude oil has recovered as the US and China showed willingness to resolve their differences. Optimism regarding a trade truce has led to a rebound in prices of crude. API and EIA crude inventories continued to decline.

OPEC and its allies will meet in Baku, Azerbaijan in March to measure the impact of the reduced production on oil markets to ensure a balance between supply and demand.

Members will again meet in April to review the ongoing production cuts and to decide whether the cutbacks should be extended or not. This shows that OPEC is serious about rebalancing the market. This has led to rally in crude oil prices.

OPEC's crude oil production declined sharply in December primarily due to the drastic cut in Saudi Arabia's output. Crude oil output of Iran, Libya and Venezuela continued to decline too. Hence, sentiment regarding crude oil was bullish.

Reports suggested that China has put forward a plan to eliminate trade surplus with the US. Baker Hughes rig counts data declined sharply. As a result, the crude oil prices extended gains on the last trading session of the week.

Base metals were under pressure at the start of the week as China's trade data disappointed the Street. China's foreign direct investment (FDI) in the US fell for a second straight year.

In 2018, Chinese FDI in the US fell to $4.8 billion (from $29 billion in 2017, and $46 billion in 2016). However, base metals recovered after reports suggested that China may announce stimulus measures to support economic growth.

China plans to cut taxes, step up spending and provide ample financing to private and small enterprises to help counter the slowdown. Also, US President Donald Trump raised hopes of reaching a trade deal with Beijing.

The US is considering lifting tariffs on Chinese imports to calm volatile stock markets and encourage Beijing to make concessions in current trade talks.

Ahead, crude oil is expected to be bullish. OPEC crude oil production has fallen in December. The much-needed support has been offered by Saudi Arabia leading the cuts. Trump has taken a hard stance against OPEC and repeatedly clamored for a production cut.

OPEC production cut has come into effect from January 1. Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih has assured markets that OPEC and allies will do whatever to rebalance the market. OPEC and its allies will meet in Baku on March 17 and 18 to review production cuts. This has boosted sentiments.

The OPEC compliance rate has improved sharply to 163 percent, according to OPEC's latest report. This is well before OPEC decided to go in for a 1.2-million-b/d cut from January 2019 for the first half of the year. Saudi production in December averaged 10.55 million b/d vs 11.02 million in November.

Also, optimism regarding improving trade relations between the US and China has bolstered sentiment for crude oil. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is scheduled to visit the US for the next round of talks in late January. This shows that both parties are serious about resolving their differences.

Meanwhile, China's crude oil imports in December soared nearly 30 percent from the previous year, to average 10.35 million b/d. Its crude imports for 2018 averaged 9.28 million b/d, up 10.1 percent year-on-year, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

This was the second time China's monthly crude imports breached 10 million b/d and the figure was 1.2 percent lower than the record high of 10.48 million b/d in November 2018, signaling robust demand. Baker Hughes rig counts are falling.

However, the IEA has warned that rising US crude oil production along with the slowing global economy may cap the upside in crude oil prices for 2019. This may contain gains in the crude oil prices.

(The author is Head - Commodity Research & Advisory, Anand Rathi Commodities.)