'Crude oil surges to 3-month high even as OPEC cuts are questioned'

NYMEX crude oil price has topped $60 per barrel for the first time since September, benefitting from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ deeper production cuts and the progress in US-China trade deal. But, there are challenges ahead and the biggest question is whether OPEC’s cut will be enough to balance the market.

OPEC and allies deepened the production cut to 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) from 1.2 million bpd that kicked in on January 1, 2019.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia will shoulder the responsibility of cutting output by another 400,000 bpd, taking the total cut to 2.1 million bpd. These cuts will remain in place till March 2020 when the oil producers’ group will meet on March 5- 6 to review the decision.

While production cuts are a positive development, market players remain unconvinced as is evident from crude price movement.

OPEC's share in the new deal stands at 1.184 million bpd and Saudi Arabia will reduce output by 0.4 million, taking the total cut to 1.584 million bpd for Q1 2020. Non-OPEC share for Q1 stands at 0.514 million bpd.

Market players are trying to assess the impact of the cuts. While the deal is only for Q1 2020, US Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects OPEC to extend the cuts throughout 2020. Based on revised estimates, EIA sees a smaller surplus of 0.15 million bpd in 2020 as against the previous forecast of 0.31 million bpd.

OPEC’s latest forecasts show that it must fully deliver the additional cuts to balance oil markets in early 2020. As per the monthly outlook, demand for OPEC crude in 2020 has been kept unchanged at 29.6 million bpd. This is around 1.1 million bpd lower than 2019.

As per International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates, global markets face a surplus in 2020 even if OPEC and its partners stick to the production cuts. The Paris-based agency said oil inventories may accumulate by 7,00,000 barrels a day in the first quarter even after the 2.1 million bpd cutback.

IEA estimates that the extra OPEC+ curbs will translate into an actual reduction from current levels of 532,000 barrels a day.

Crude and other commodities have also risen in the last few days as the US and China agreed to the so-called phase 1 of trade deal. It includes suspension of new tariffs, roll back of some of the existing ones and higher Chinese purchases of US farm and energy goods.

The deal is expected to be signed in early January. While a partial agreement is a step forward, the US and China still have huge differences and market players may remain nervous unless a concrete deal is done.

The recent rise in price is also coupled with an increase in long positions. As per latest CFTC data, speculators for NYMEX crude futures have raised long positions to 577216 contracts, highest since May 2019. Higher long positions indicate bullish sentiment, but could also result in long liquidation if OPEC’s cuts fails to tighten market or if US-China trade talks derail.

(The author is VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.)