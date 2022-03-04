Crude oil shock for paint industry

live bse live

The impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict can be felt far and wide across sectors and asset classes. However, the major impact is on prices of crude oil, which has a bearing on almost everything else.

Brent futures, a global benchmark for crude oil prices, spiked to almost $120 a barrel this week as the market restricted purchases of Russian crude oil and scrambled to source other grades.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, which controls the majority of global oil production, expressed unwillingness to ease the tight oil markets and maintained its targeted monthly production increase of 400,000 barrels/day for April even after the disruption to Russian supplies.

Experts said the $125/barrel level could be breached sooner than later. Some said crude will soon touch a new decadal high, with a telling impact on the global economy.

Kotak Institutional Equities, in its latest report, said it expects “oil prices to remain on an uptrend over the near term” due to the uncertainty that the oil markets face from further escalation of the conflict; lower exports of Russian crude and petroleum products in anticipation of sanctions by the US and its allies, and the lack of incremental supply to ease a tight market.

“An easing of sanctions on Iran or a significant further release of emergency oil reserves by the IEA (International Energy Agency) is likely to be the only respite to elevated crude oil prices,” Kotak said in the report.

Sectors directly dependent on crude oil and its derivatives will be the biggest losers and the paint industry is one of them.

Raw material costs

The sector, which was already reeling under the impact of subdued demand because of the pandemic, is once again in troubled waters. Crude oil prices affect the decorative paint business more than any other because it is a raw material-intensive industry. The manufacture of paint requires more than 300 items, most being petroleum-based. Rising crude oil rates also increase the cost of producing items such as titanium dioxide, a key ingredient for white paint.

Raw material accounts for 55-60 percent of input costs and directly impacts gross margins. Indian paint companies increased prices several times in the past few months but they were not enough to offset higher raw material costs.

Asian Paints, India’s largest paint company, had highlighted during its third quarter earnings call that the current input cost inflation was unprecedented in 40 years. The current crisis will further aggravate the situation.

The paint industry also uses tinplate extensively for packaging its products. The industry already faced a supply crunch for this metal due to disruptions after the pandemic including congestion at ports and unavailability of containers. This pushed up packaging costs significantly in the past few quarters.

The Ukraine crisis has resulted in a sharp uptick in metal prices. Although this benefits metals, it can wreak havoc on already pressurised margins in sectors like paints.

ICICI Securities, which recently had an interaction with paint dealers, said “the dealers indicated that revenue growth has slowed down after Diwali and consumer offtake has remained soft even in Jan-Feb ’22 due to the impact of price hike, examination season and election in local markets.”

Price hikes not enough

Paint companies have been trying to pass on higher input costs to consumers through calibrated hikes. Prices are 22 percent higher year on year and the next increase is expected in April.

“The prices of wood finish are hiked by ~8 percent from March 1 by paint companies. If paint companies plan to hike prices in April, there will be some inventory uploading in March,” ICICI Securities said in a note.

However, the rate of price hikes has not been able to match the rise in input costs as volumes may get impacted, continuing to pinch margins.

India’s GDP grew at a less-than-expected 5.4 percent in the third quarter (October-December) and the estimate for FY22 was revised downwards to 8.9 percent. The data reflected lower-than-expected growth in consumption and signs of a slowdown in the rural economy.

“Strong government spending was not adequate to compensate for softer prints in case of manufacturing, construction and agriculture,” said Siddhartha Sanyal, chief economist at Bandhan Bank. He expects the current geopolitical scenario and rising commodity prices to create more headwinds in the current quarter.

Paint companies are trying to cushion themselves from the vagaries of crude prices by diversifying into products such as building chemicals, adhesives, wall putties and wood polish finishes. These products, distributed through their existing network, contribute less than 10 percent to revenue but help companies in the decorative segment to offer more home decor solutions.

“Asian Paints and Berger Paints continue to gain market share in putty and primers from smaller players as the supply chain of larger players is better than smaller players,” ICICI Securities said in a report.

Companies including Asian Paints have entered the home décor/home improvement space in a big way and are witnessing good results, as was highlighted on the company’s earnings call.

Outlook

Due to lockdowns and restrictions in Q1 of FY21 and Q1 of FY22, the waterproofing market was impacted. It is expected to rebound in the next quarter before the arrival of the June-September monsoon.

Experts had hoped for a demand revival in the paint segment in Q1 of FY23 but in the wake of the current scenario and impending price hikes, that estimate might get pushed further. The duration of the conflict and the impact of sanctions on Russia and its crude oil supply will play a crucial role in the turnaround for the paint industry.