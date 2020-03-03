Crude oil rebounds but will it continue?

Ravindra Rao

Crude oil prices have witnessed huge volatility and this may continue in the near term as market players position for OPEC meeting and await more clarity on central bank measures to support their economies in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Crude oil started the week on a weaker note and dropped below $44 per barrel level for the first time since December 2008. However, the prices recovered nearly 12 percent to trade near $48 per barrel during the day.

The rebound has been supported by increased expectations that OPEC may deepen production cuts after Russia expressed willingness to cooperate. A rebound in the US equity market, after last week’s 12 percent sell-off, on major global central bank’s commitment to take necessary measures, also supported crude price. The US Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan, Bank of England, European Central Bank have expressed willingness to provide stimulus as COVID-19 outbreak threatens the global economy.

Bank of Australia today cut interest rate by 0.25 percent to support their economies.

While crude oil has recovered from low, whether the rally will continue or not depends on how much OPEC and central banks are willing to do.

OPEC and allies will meet on March 5-6 to discuss production policy in light of increasing risks of demand destruction due to virus outbreak. OPEC’s technical committee last month had recommended a 600,000 barrels per day production cut till the end of June and an extension of current production cut of 1.7 million barrels per day till the end of 2020 to help rebalance the market.

Since Russia has shown willingness to cooperate, it is likely that producers may agree on deeper cuts. However, OPEC may keep the cuts for a short duration as it still sees the virus outbreak as a short term phenomenon. Also, OPEC is already cutting too much and it will be difficult to accommodate additional cuts and the burden would come largely on Saudi Arabia.

As per Reuters estimate, OPEC’s crude production fell by 510,000 barrels per day to 27.84 million bpd in February, the lowest in more than a decade.

Increasing pressure on global economy makes a case for central banks to act and we may see some token measures to ease market nerves. However, with most central banks holding interest rate at record low levels there is little room for major moves. Also with European and US economies just beginning to show impact of the virus outbreak, central banks may buy some time to take additional steps.

Overall, crude oil is showing some signs of life on hopes of OPEC and central bank measures however there is still room for disappointment unless OPEC cuts production aggressively or unless central banks take an immediate step. A major recovery in crude oil may come only once there are clear signs that the virus outbreak has been contained.

(The author is VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.)

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.