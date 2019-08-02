Crude oil prices up on firm global cues

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices to trade higher here.
Crude oil prices rose 0.79 percent to Rs 3,820 per barrel on Friday as speculators created fresh positions amid positive global cues.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in August contracts was trading higher by Rs 30, 0.79 percent to Rs 3,820 barrel in 20,070 lots.
Crude contracts for September delivery traded up by similar margins to Rs 3,843 per barrel in a business turnover of 881 lots.Meanwhile, the West Texas Intermediate gained 1.95 percent to USD 55, while global benchmark Brent was up 2.35 percent to USD 61.92 per barrel in New York.
First Published on Aug 2, 2019 12:48 pm