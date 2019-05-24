Crude oil prices up 1.07% on upbeat global cues

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for June delivery went up by Rs 43, or 1.07 percent, to Rs 4,079 per barrel in a business turnover of 19,049 lots.
Crude oil prices rose 1.07 percent to Rs 4,079 per barrel in futures trade on Friday as speculators raised their exposure, tracking a rebound in global markets.
Analysts said the rise in crude oil futures was largely in tandem with a firming trend in global trade.
