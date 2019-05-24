App
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 01:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil prices up 1.07% on upbeat global cues

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for June delivery went up by Rs 43, or 1.07 percent, to Rs 4,079 per barrel in a business turnover of 19,049 lots.

Crude oil prices rose 1.07 percent to Rs 4,079 per barrel in futures trade on Friday as speculators raised their exposure, tracking a rebound in global markets.

Analysts said the rise in crude oil futures was largely in tandem with a firming trend in global trade.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude prices rose 1.02 percent to USD 58.50, while international benchmark Brent went up 0.89 percent to USD 68.36 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange.

First Published on May 24, 2019 01:36 pm

