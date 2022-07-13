 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Watch Commodities Update | What triggered the 8% overnight fall in crude oil prices?

Moneycontrol News
Jul 13, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST

Crude oil drops below $100 per barrel for the first time in three months. What triggered the decline? Karunya Rao and Manisha Gupta answer the question.

first published: Jul 13, 2022 01:50 pm
