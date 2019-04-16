Crude oil prices fall on subdued global cues

Crude oil prices Tuesday fell 0.05 percent to Rs 4,401 per barrel as participants reduced holdings amid a weak trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in April fell by Rs 2, or 0.05 percent, to Rs 4,401 per barrel in a business volume of 18,970 lots.

The oil contracts for delivery in May fell by Rs 2, or 0.05 percent, to Rs 4,431 per barrel in a business volume of 3,328 lots.

Analysts said offloading of holdings by participants, in line with a weak trend in global crude, mainly weighed on oil prices here.

Meanwhile, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 0.06 percent to USD 63.44, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 0.24 percent to USD 71.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.