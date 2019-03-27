Crude oil prices fall 0.1% on subdued global cues

Crude oil prices Wednesday fell 0.1 percent to Rs 4,146 per barrel as speculators indulged in reducing holdings amid a weakening trend overseas.

In futures trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in April fell by Rs 4, or 0.1 percent, to Rs 4,146 per barrel in a business volume of 418 lots.

Analysts said continuous off-loading of holdings by participants in line with a weakening trend in global crude, mainly weighed on crude prices at futures trade here.

The oil for delivery in May contracts lost Rs 3, or 0.07 percent, to Rs 4,176 per barrel in a business volume of 778 lots.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 0.07 percent to USD 59.90, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, gained 0.31 percent to USD 68.18 a barrel, on the New York Mercantile Exchange.