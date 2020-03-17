Crude oil has fallen 50% in 2020 but Indian markets are not excited, here's why

Brent Crude oil prices have crashed more than 50 percent, so far, in 2020, touching a new four-year low on March 16 amid fears of a recession due to the coronavirus outbreak that has now spread to 150 countries and territories.

The emergency rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve and policy measures initiated by other central bankers have failed to calm investors, pushing the crude below $30 a barrel. Brent Crude fell to $29.52 a barrel on March 16, its lowest since January 2016.

The drop in price should cheer Indian investors as the country meets more than 80 percent of its oil requirement through imports.

Typically, a fall in crude prices is good for the Indian economy as it favours the trade balance and aids economic growth, but the current decline is on the back of fear of a global slowdown that is wrecking equity markets across the world.

During the 2008 global financial crisis, crude oil prices plunged nearly 70 percent in seven months on concerns that the subprime crisis threatened the global financial system.

The fall in crude prices was mirrored in global equities too, as the common factor was a global slowdown, say experts.

“When it is the question of severe impact on the global economy, crude oil and wider markets can’t be seen separately. To cite another case, crude oil prices plunged over 50% from 2014 to February 2016 as the US shale supply increased and demand for oil in emerging economies weakened,” said Praveen Singh, AVP, Fundamental Research – Commodities, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

It could be inferred then that an orderly decline in oil prices due to orderly rise in supplies was somewhat good for the Indian economy and the wider markets but a steep decline in an otherwise stable oil market won’t be that good for the wider Indian markets, he said.