App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 12:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures up on spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in August contracts was trading higher by Rs 67, or 1.75 per cent, to Rs 3,895 per barrel in a business turnover of 17,744 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil prices rose by Rs 67 to Rs 3,895 per barrel in futures trade on Monday as speculators were indulged in creating positions, taking positive cues from the domestic market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in August contracts was trading higher by Rs 67, or 1.75 per cent, to Rs 3,895 per barrel in a business turnover of 17,744 lots.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate was trading lower by 1.08 per cent at USD 56.23, while global benchmark Brent was up 1.47 per cent at USD 63.39 a barrel.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 12:42 pm

tags #Commodities

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.