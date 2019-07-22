Crude oil futures up on spot demand

Crude oil prices rose by Rs 67 to Rs 3,895 per barrel in futures trade on Monday as speculators were indulged in creating positions, taking positive cues from the domestic market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in August contracts was trading higher by Rs 67, or 1.75 per cent, to Rs 3,895 per barrel in a business turnover of 17,744 lots.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate was trading lower by 1.08 per cent at USD 56.23, while global benchmark Brent was up 1.47 per cent at USD 63.39 a barrel.