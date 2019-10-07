Crude oil futures up on spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in October traded higher by Rs 29, 0.78 percent, to Rs 3,764 per barrel in 14,529 lots.
Crude oil prices rose 0.78 percent to Rs 3,764 per barrel on Monday as speculators created fresh positions on spot demand.
Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices to trade higher here.
Globally, the West Texas Intermediate was trading up 0.06 percent to USD 52.84 per barrel.Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark dipped 0.09 percent to USD 58.32 per barrel in New York.
