Crude oil futures up on spot demand

Crude oil prices rose 0.78 percent to Rs 3,764 per barrel on Monday as speculators created fresh positions on spot demand.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices to trade higher here.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in October traded higher by Rs 29, 0.78 percent, to Rs 3,764 per barrel in 14,529 lots.

Globally, the West Texas Intermediate was trading up 0.06 percent to USD 52.84 per barrel.