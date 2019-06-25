App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 01:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures up on positive cues

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in July contracts was trading higher by Rs 29, or 0.73 per cent, at Rs 4,022 per barrel in a business turnover of 16,302 lots.

Crude oil prices rose by Rs 29 to Rs 4,022 per barrel in futures market Tuesday as speculators created fresh positions, taking positive cues from domestic markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in July contracts was trading higher by Rs 29, or 0.73 per cent, at Rs 4,022 per barrel in a business turnover of 16,302 lots.

Analysts said speculative positions created by traders led to the rise in oil prices.

However, West Texas Intermediate dropped 0.43 per cent to USD 57.65, while global benchmark Brent was up 0.51 per cent to USD 64.53 per barrel.

First Published on Jun 25, 2019 12:52 pm

tags #Commodities

