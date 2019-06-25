Crude oil futures up on positive cues

Crude oil prices rose by Rs 29 to Rs 4,022 per barrel in futures market Tuesday as speculators created fresh positions, taking positive cues from domestic markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in July contracts was trading higher by Rs 29, or 0.73 per cent, at Rs 4,022 per barrel in a business turnover of 16,302 lots.

Analysts said speculative positions created by traders led to the rise in oil prices.