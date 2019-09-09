App
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 01:05 PM IST

Crude oil futures up on global cues

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in September contracts was trading higher by Rs 44, or 1.09 percent to Rs 4,098 barrel in 28,192 lots.

Crude oil prices rose 1.09 percent to Rs 4,098 per barrel on Monday as speculators created fresh positions on firm global cues. Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices to trade higher here.

Globally, the West Texas Intermediate was trading higher by 1.13 percent to USD 57.16. Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark rose 0.99 percent to USD 62.15 per barrel in New York.

