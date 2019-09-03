App
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2019 02:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures up on global cues

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in September contracts was trading higher by Rs 14, or 0.35 per cent to Rs 3,971 barrel in 22,944 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil prices rose 0.35 per cent to Rs 3,971 per barrel on Tuesday as speculators created fresh positions on firm global cues.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices to trade higher here.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in September contracts was trading higher by Rs 14, or 0.35 per cent to Rs 3,971 barrel in 22,944 lots.

Globally, the West Texas Intermediate was trading lower by 0.33 per cent to USD 54.92. Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark rose 0.02 per cent to USD 58.67 per barrel in New York.

First Published on Sep 3, 2019 02:05 pm

tags #Commodities

