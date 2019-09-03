Crude oil futures up on global cues

Crude oil prices rose 0.35 per cent to Rs 3,971 per barrel on Tuesday as speculators created fresh positions on firm global cues.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices to trade higher here.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in September contracts was trading higher by Rs 14, or 0.35 per cent to Rs 3,971 barrel in 22,944 lots.