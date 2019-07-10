Crude oil futures up on global cues

Crude oil prices rose 1.54 per cent to Rs 4,028 per barrel in futures trade Wednesday as speculators raised their exposure on firm global cues.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for July delivery went up by Rs 61, or 1.54 per cent, to Rs 4,028 per barrel in a business turnover of 19,688 lots.

Analysts said the rise in crude oil futures was largely in tandem with a firming trend in global trade.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude prices rose 1.61 per cent to USD 58.76, while international benchmark Brent went up 1.03 per cent to USD 64.82 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange.