you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 12:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures up on global cues

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 2, or 0.05 percent, at Rs 4,180 per barrel in 12,763 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil prices rose 0.05 percent to Rs 4,180 per barrel on Monday as speculators created fresh positions on firm global cues. Analysts said raising of bets by participants mainly kept crude prices higher.



The West Texas Intermediate was trading 1.10 per cent higher at USD 58.73 per barrel. Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 1.24 percent to USD 65.08 per barrel in New York.

First Published on Sep 23, 2019 12:39 pm

