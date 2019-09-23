Crude oil futures up on global cues

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 2, or 0.05 percent, at Rs 4,180 per barrel in 12,763 lots.
Crude oil prices rose 0.05 percent to Rs 4,180 per barrel on Monday as speculators created fresh positions on firm global cues. Analysts said raising of bets by participants mainly kept crude prices higher.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 2, or 0.05 percent, at Rs 4,180 per barrel in 12,763 lots.The West Texas Intermediate was trading 1.10 per cent higher at USD 58.73 per barrel. Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 1.24 percent to USD 65.08 per barrel in New York.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 23, 2019 12:39 pm