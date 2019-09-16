App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 02:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures up on global cues

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in September contracts was trading higher by Rs 358, or 9.14 per cent to Rs 4,273 barrel in 51,535 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil prices rose 9.14 per cent to Rs 4,273 per barrel on Monday as speculators created fresh positions on firm global cues. Analysts said raising of bets by participants mainly kept crude prices to trade higher.

Crude oil prices witnessed a sharp spike following the weekend drone attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, cutting global energy supplies and reportedly halving the kingdom's production.

The West Texas Intermediate was trading higher by 9.43 per cent to USD 60.02. Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark rose 10.74 per cent to USD 66.69 per barrel in New York.

First Published on Sep 16, 2019 02:03 pm

