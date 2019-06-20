Crude oil futures up 2.52% on firm demand

Crude oil futures rose by 2.52 per cent to Rs 3,869 per barrel on Thursday after participants widened their bets, tracking a firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil contracts for July delivery traded higher by Rs 95, or 2.52 per cent, at Rs 3,869 per barrel with a business turnover of 15,413 lots.

Crude for August delivery also edged higher by Rs 93, or 2.45 per cent, to Rs 3,893 per barrel with a business volume of 382 lots.