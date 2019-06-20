App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 02:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures up 2.52% on firm demand

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil contracts for July delivery traded higher by Rs 95, or 2.52 per cent, at Rs 3,869 per barrel with a business turnover of 15,413 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures rose by 2.52 per cent to Rs 3,869 per barrel on Thursday after participants widened their bets, tracking a firm trend overseas.

Crude for August delivery also edged higher by Rs 93, or 2.45 per cent, to Rs 3,893 per barrel with a business volume of 382 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.47 per cent to USD 55.09 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 2.28 per cent to USD 63.23 per barrel.

First Published on Jun 20, 2019 02:32 pm

tags #Commodities

