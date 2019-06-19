App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 01:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures up 1.15% on positive demand

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Crude oil futures rose 1.15 per cent to Rs 3,775 per barrel on Wednesday after participants widened their bets, tracking a firm domestic trend.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 43, or 1.15 per cent, at Rs 3,775 per barrel with a business turnover of 15,174 lots.

Marketmen attributed the rise in crude oil futures to raising of bets by traders in tandem with firm overseas sentiments.

Close
Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude was up 0.20 per cent to USD 54.01 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, traded 0.19 per cent higher at USD 62.26 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

First Published on Jun 19, 2019 01:37 pm

tags #Commodities

