Crude oil futures up 1.15% on positive demand

Crude oil futures rose 1.15 per cent to Rs 3,775 per barrel on Wednesday after participants widened their bets, tracking a firm domestic trend.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 43, or 1.15 per cent, at Rs 3,775 per barrel with a business turnover of 15,174 lots.

Marketmen attributed the rise in crude oil futures to raising of bets by traders in tandem with firm overseas sentiments.