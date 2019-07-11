Crude oil futures up 0.8% on global cues

Crude oil prices rose 0.8 per cent to Rs 4,149 per barrel in futures trade on Thursday as speculators raised their exposure on positive global cues.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for July delivery went up by Rs 33, or 0.8 per cent, to Rs 4,149 per barrel in a business turnover of 23,033 lots.

Analysts said the rise in crude oil futures was largely in tandem with a firming trend in global trade.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude prices rose 0.43 per cent to USD 60.69, while international benchmark Brent went up 0.45 per cent to USD 67.31 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange.