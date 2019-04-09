Crude oil futures up 0.27% on firm domestic demand

Crude oil futures rose 0.27 percent to Rs 4,493 per barrel Tuesday after participants widened their bets tracking a firm trend in the domestic market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for April contracts was trading higher by Rs 12, or 0.27 percent, to Rs 4,493 per barrel in a business turnover of 26,433 lots.

The crude oil for May contracts also edged up by Rs 9, or 0.2 percent, to Rs 4,502 per barrel in a business volume of 29 lots.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude prices rose 0.11 percent to USD 64.47 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark dipped 0.07 percent to USD 71.05 per barrel.