Crude oil futures up 0.02% on global cues

Crude oil futures rose 0.02 percent to Rs 4,323 per barrel on Wednesday after participants widened their bets tracking a firm trend overseas.

In futures trade at the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in April was trading higher by Rs 2, or 0.02 percent, to Rs 4,323 per barrel in 1,687 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants along with a firm trend overseas mainly kept crude prices higher at futures trade here.

Meanwhile, the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude prices rose 0.37 percent to USD 62.81 barrel and Brent crude was up by 0.62 percent to USD 69.80 a barrel.