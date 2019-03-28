Crude oil futures soften by 0.63% on global cues

Crude oil futures declined by 0.63 percent to Rs 4,093 per barrel as speculators cut down bets to book profit amid muted global cues.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil contracts for delivery in April fell by Rs 26, or 0.63 percent, to Rs 4,093 per barrel with a business turnover of 14,483 lots.

Analysts said trading sentiments turned tepid after oil prices eased in global markets and profit booking by speculators at current levels.

Globally, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil was down by 0.45 percent at USD 59.14 a barrel, while the international benchmark Brent too shed 0.45 percent to USD 67.59 a barrel.