Crude oil futures slip on weak global cues

Crude oil futures on Monday fell by Rs 34 to Rs 4,042 per barrel after participants reduced positions, tracking a weak trend in global markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil prices for November delivery dropped by Rs 34, or 0.83 per cent, to Rs 4,042 per barrel with a business volume of 20,411 lots.

Similarly, crude oil for December delivery was quoting lower by Rs 29, or 0.71 per cent, at Rs 4,057 per barrel with an open interest of 353 lots.

The fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to trimming of positions by traders, in line with weak global cues, analysts said.