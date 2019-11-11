App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2019 12:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures slip on weak global cues

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil prices for November delivery dropped by Rs 34, or 0.83 per cent, to Rs 4,042 per barrel with a business volume of 20,411 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures on Monday fell by Rs 34 to Rs 4,042 per barrel after participants reduced positions, tracking a weak trend in global markets.



Similarly, crude oil for December delivery was quoting lower by Rs 29, or 0.71 per cent, at Rs 4,057 per barrel with an open interest of 353 lots.

The fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to trimming of positions by traders, in line with weak global cues, analysts said.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 1.03 per cent lower at USD 56.65 per barrel, while international benchmark Brent Crude traded down by 1.02 per cent at USD 61.87 per barrel in New York.

First Published on Nov 11, 2019 12:30 pm

