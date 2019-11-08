App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 01:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures slip by Rs 59 at Rs 4,034 per barrel

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil prices for November delivery dropped by Rs 59, or 1.44 percent, to Rs 4,034 per barrel with a business volume of 26,575 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures on Friday fell by Rs 59 to Rs 4,034 per barrel after participants reduced positions, tracking a subdued trend in global markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil prices for November delivery dropped by Rs 59, or 1.44 percent, to Rs 4,034 per barrel with a business volume of 26,575 lots.

Similarly, crude oil for December delivery was quoting lower by Rs 53, or 1.29 percent, at Rs 4,048 per barrel with an open interest of 673 lots.

Close

The fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to trimming of positions by traders in line with weak global cues, analysts said.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.49 percent lower at USD 56.87 per barrel, while international benchmark Brent Crude traded down by 0.32 percent at USD 62.09 per barrel in New York.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 8, 2019 01:04 pm

tags #Commodities #Crude oil #global markets #MCX

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.