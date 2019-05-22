Crude oil futures slip 0.97% on weak global cues

Crude oil futures fell 0.97 per cent to Rs 4,372 per barrel Wednesday after participants reduced positions amid a weak trend in global markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in July contracts shed Rs 43, or 0.97 per cent, to Rs 4,372 per barrel with a business volume of 19,953 lots.

Marketmen said the fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to trimming of positions by traders in tandem with a weak trend overseas.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading down 0.90 per cent to USD 62.56. Brent Crude, the international benchmark, fell 0.54 per cent to trade at USD 71.79 a barrel.