App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 07:35 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Crude oil futures rise, but support seen weak

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for May delivery rose $0.67, or 2.9%, to $24.03 as of 2353 GMT, adding to gains on Monday.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

U.S. crude oil futures climbed nearly 3% on Tuesday in light trading as the Trump administration launched an effort to work with Saudi Arabia to stabilise oil prices.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for May delivery rose $0.67, or 2.9%, to $24.03 as of 2353 GMT, adding to gains on Monday.

Brent futures for May delivery rose 52 cents, or 1.9%, to $27.55 as of 0015 GMT.

Close

"However volumes are terrible, they're very low, so this is not a high confidence move," CMC Markets and Stockbroking chief market strategist Michael McCarthy said.

related news

The U.S. administration has appointed a special energy representative to Saudi Arabia, Victoria Coates, as part of a diplomatic push to stabilise energy markets, hammered by a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The market is testing support following a more than 60% slide in oil prices since the start of the year due to the impact of the coronavirus on global demand and a market share war between Saudi Arabia and Russia set to bloat oil supply from April.

"Given the market's already pricing in full production from Saudi Arabia and Russia and we've already priced in significant demand destruction, it's hard to see what would cause the next significant downdraft from here," McCarthy said.

Australian refiners Viva Energy and Caltex Australia Ltd said they expect jet fuel demand to shrink by 80% to 90% due to air travel grinding close to a halt and plan to take in less crude.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 07:22 am

tags #brent #Commodities #crude #oil #OPEC

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.